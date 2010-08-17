IBC: Avid Spotlighting New ISIS Model



Avid will be spotlighting a brand new entry in its ISIS shared content storage system line at this year’s IBC Show. The new ISIS 5000 is designed for use by local and regional broadcasters that only require 40 or fewer workgroup client connections, and is based on Avid’s established ISIS technology foundation. The system is fully tested and qualified for use with Apple Final Cut Pro, as well as Avid workflows. It uses Ethernet connectivity and features Avid’s FlexDrive, which allows users to change storage size requirements in real time without interruption to operations. It’s available in a 32 TB or 64 TB switched configuration, or a 32 TB direct connection that provides four direct client connections and third-party switch capability.



