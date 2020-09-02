IBC 4K 4Charity Fun Run Going Virtual

PORTLAND, Ore.—IBC is going virtual this year and so is the fun run that has become a staple of the conference.

The 4K 4Charity Fun Run has announced that it is going virtual for IBC 2020 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with participants able to run from anywhere while continuing to raise funds for organizations that support increased diversity and inclusion in technology.

The NAB version of this annual event also took place virtually earlier this year. The event raised $21,000.

Interested participants can choose between the 4K (2.49 miles) or 8K (4.97 miles) distances, which they then complete at their own pace; it can be completed over multiple days. All registrants who finish their chosen distance by Oct. 30 will receive a finisher’s medal by mail after the conclusion of the event. Participants are encourage to share their runs on social media.

This year’s IBC event will be to benefit Technovation and Unicef. Technovation is a global education nonprofit that supports underrepresented young people, especially girls, to become innovators and leaders through engineering and technology. Unicef is working with health experts to provide guidance on how to handle COVID-19.