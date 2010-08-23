IBC: 3G Broadcast Monitor from Plura



The PBM-3G Series from Plura Broadcast offers an elegant slim design with fast response time for smooth video streaming in 17-, 20-, 24-, 32-, and 46-inch display sizes. Features native full HD resolution with high contrast ratio, wide viewing angles, accurate colour reproduction and quality picture consistency, and intelligent connection for Calibration Alignment and Adjustable Colourimetry and Gamma Correction. Multiple monitors can be controlled by a centralized Wall control system which can be utilized to connect different size monitors in any combination. The Series also provides many powerful display functions such as Dual 3Gb/s input display, Auto Calibration, Advanced Waveform, Vectorscope, Closed Caption, VPID, and IMD.



Plura Broadcast will be stand 8.B81.



