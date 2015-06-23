IABM Names Darren Whitehead Director of Business Development

Darren Whitehead



PORTLAND, ORE. – The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers has hired Darren Whitehead at its new director of business development. Whitehead most recently worked for the broadcast trade show and conference, IBC.

Whitehead’s main responsibility will be to lead IABM’s efforts to transition from service-oriented approach to a sales-oriented, customer service model. He will also identify opportunities for growth in existing and new revenue streams.