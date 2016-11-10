IABM Names Accardi Chair of North America Regional Council

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND—IABM’s North America Regional Council is under new leadership, as the international trade association has announced a new chair and council members to serve the region’s broadcast and media industry. Michael Accardi, president of CueScript, has been tapped as the Council’s chair, serving a two-year term.

Michael Accardi

Accardi has more than 27 years of experience in management, sales, marketing and product development with companies like CueScript, Sachtler, Anton/Bauer, Autoscript and Vitec Videocom. In addition to his role as chair, Accardi will also serve on the central IABM Members’ Board.

Joining Accardi for the next two years as council members are Joe Commare, marketing manager, Riedel; Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero; George Elsaesser, president, GEA & Associates; Mary Kay Evans, CMO, Verizon; Andy Hurt, SVP marketing and business development, Wazee Digital; Peer Jambor, marketing and comms manager, Vitec; Ted Korte, CEO, Qligent; Brian Olson, VP product management, NewTek; Adam Schadle, VP, Video Clarity; Neerav Shah, senior VP strategic marketing, Grass Valley; Steve Sloan, director sales, Nevion; Thomas Tang, president, Apantac; and John Tkaczewski, president, FileCatalyst.

For more information on the North American Regional Council, click here.