IABM Awards Recognize Canare With Peter Wayne Award

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND—Active BNC from Canare earned the International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers’s Peter Wayne Award at the 2013 IABM Awards for Design and Innovation event at IBC in Amsterdam. The organization also recognized four other winners: the Neuron from Axon, HDK-97ARRI from Ikegami, Dialogue Search from Nexidia, and Nexidia QC from Nexidia.



The IABM awards program is open to all manufacturers, suppliers and service providers globally. It recognizes products that offer significant solutions or new opportunities to the broadcast and media technology supply industry.



In addition to selecting five winners of the IABM Award for Design and Innovation, the panel selects from these one overall winner, which is is named in memory of Peter Wayne, an industry figure who, through his career and participation in many groups including the IABM, is credited with making outstanding contributions to broadcasting.



The awards reception took place Sept. 14, 2013.