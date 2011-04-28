IABM Announces Design and Innovation Awards Program

Mode-AL received the 2010 IABM Peter Wayne Award.

The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) is now accepting nominations for the 2011 Design and Innovation Awards. The program is open to all global manufacturers and suppliers, and recognizes products and solutions that tangibly aid the progression of the broadcast and media technology industry. From the pool of nominees, five will be chosen at the IBC2011 show in Amsterdam to receive an IABM Award for Excellence, with the prestigious IABM Peter Wayne Award going to the top entrant.



"We received a record number of entries in 2010 from manufacturers around the world, and the winners were truly outstanding. Included were such diverse solutions as a 3D stereo image processor, a quick-build alternative to 19-inch racking that needs no additional tools or hardware, and LED-based multichip array technology for lighting film sets and studios. Judging from the high levels of innovation we saw at the 2011 NAB Show, we expect this year to be even bigger," said Peter White, director general of the IABM. "The prestige that comes with winning an IABM Award for Excellence and the top prize, the IABM Peter Wayne Award, can be a powerful marketing tool for raising a product's visibility on the world stage. We encourage all manufacturers to submit their entries as soon as possible."



An international panel of judges will review all entries for the IABM Design and Innovation Awards and choose a short list of five products. Finalists will demonstrate their products for judges during the IBC2011 show, and awards will be announced at a presentation ceremony there. The top award is named in memory of Peter Wayne, a highly respected industry figure who, through his career and participation in many groups including the IABM, made outstanding contributions to broadcasting.



The deadline for awards submissions is June 30. More information, complete rules, and the submission form are available at www.theiabm.org/designawards.



