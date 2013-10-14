Husson University and NESCom Officially Combine

BANGOR, MAINE —Husson University and the New England School of Communications will come together as a single educational institution after receiving approval from their accreditor, the New England Association of Schools and Colleges. As of fall 2014, NESCom students will enroll as Husson University students.



“They are one of the nation’s leading educators in multimedia and communications,” Husson University President and CEO Robert A. Clark said of NESCom. “The synergy between our two organizations will enhance both institutions’ program offerings and create a multimedia and communications powerhouse.”



The New England School of Communications offers four-year degrees with concentrations in programs including video production, audio engineering, live sound technology, journalism, sports journalism, radio broadcasting, marketing communications, web media and entertainment production.



“Husson and NESCom have been on the same campus since the 1980s,” said NESCom President Thomas C. Johnston. “Our students have lived in the same residence halls, enjoyed meals in the same dining center, recently began playing on the same athletic teams and often attend the same classes.”



Johnson added, “Joining with Husson will allow us to push further into video and audio post-production as well as digital filmmaking. We’ll also be able to develop graduate degree programs and begin offering evening and online courses.”



NESCom will retain its name as it becomes a school within Husson University. Applicants should continue to apply separately to NESCom and Husson during the current (2013-4) admissions season.