Hulu Launches Interactive Digital Gaming Experience for 'History Of The World, Part II'

SANTA MONICA, Calif.—The Hulu original streaming series "Mel Brooks' History of the World, Part II" has launched an interactive gaming experience to help promote the eight-part series.

In the interactive digital gaming experience, which is available to play online and on Xbox, fans can interact with the show's characters voiced by the star-studded cast, including Ike Barinholtz, Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, and Mel Brooks, who has been involved with several previous gaming projects.

The interactive website version of the History of the World, Part II gaming experience embraces the crass humor and absurd silliness of the show by beginning with a section showing that the world didn't begin with a 'big bang'. The real origin, which is shown by various characters farting and burping, was actually 'The Big Burp.'

The History of the World, Part II digital gaming experience is available to download FREE on Xbox until March 31, 2023, and for desktop and mobile play until July 6, 2023. Players who complete the interactive gaming experience are eligible to win prizes, including a brand-new Xbox.