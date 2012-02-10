Hubbard Broadcasting Ups Jim Barnum

MINNEAPOLIS: Hubbard Broadcasting announced that Jim Barnum has been promoted to the position of vice president and deputy general counsel. He will also serve in that capacity for Hubbard Broadcasting’s operating companies. In this new role, Barnum will continue to provide legal advice to Hubbard’s management team and its news operations in areas concerning programming content and other intellectual property matters, labor and employment issues and compliance with certain state and federal regulations.



“On behalf of the Hubbard family, I am pleased to congratulate Jim on this well-deserved recognition,” said Stanley E. Hubbard, president and CEO of ReelzChannel LLC. “Jim plays a crucial role as a trusted legal and business advisor to all of our operations. He played an especially important role in ReelzChannel’s acquisition of the rights to ‘The Kennedys’ mini-series last winter. Jim’s guidance was critical as our team worked to promote and position ‘The Kennedys’ as it premiered on ReelzChannel”



David Jones, vice president and general counsel of Hubbard Broadcasting, said Barnum also made “tremendous contributions to Hubbard’s broadcast businesses over the last two decades and this promotion reflects his ongoing critical management responsibilities in all of the company’s operations.”



Barnum has been with Hubbard Broadcasting for 20 years, first as associate general counsel and then as deputy general counsel. n addition, he serves as an adjunct professor of law at William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul-Minnesota, where he teaches a course in entertainment law and serves on the law school’s Intellectual Property Law Institute Board of Advisors. Prior to joining Hubbard, Barnum served as a law clerk to Federal District Court Judge Edward Devitt in Minnesota and as a lawyer in private practice with the law firms Leonard Street and Deinard in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Jones Day Reavis and Pogue in Austin, Texas.



