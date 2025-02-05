HPA Tech Retreat to Go Behind the Scenes With YouTube Phenom 'MrBeast'

LOS ANGELES — Feb. 3, 2025 — As it heads to its estimable 30th anniversary, the HPA Tech Retreat continues to add one-of-a-kind programming to its schedule. The HPA Tech Retreat committee has announced that the production team behind the most subscribed YouTuber in the world, MrBeast, will join the Retreat. MrBeast Head of Post Production and Executive Producer, Joshua Kulic, and Shawn Hendrix will be presented in a unique conversation, “Behind the Scenes of MrBeast.”

The conversation will offer attendees a rare behind-the-scenes look at MrBeast’s most expensive YouTube video ever made, “2,000 People Fight For $5,000,000,” on the road to the ground-breaking Amazon Prime series “Beast Games.’ The HPA Tech Retreat takes place Feb. 16-20, 2025 at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, California. The panel will be presented on Monday, Feb. 17 during the TR-X sessions.

Jimmy Donaldson, best known by his online alias MrBeast, built his substantial fame as a YouTuber, and then as a businessman and media personality. His YouTube channel has more than 340 million subscribers. MrBeast’s latest production is Amazon Prime “Beast Games”, a large-scale multi-cam reality TV contest series breaking boundaries in the way TV production is recorded, edited, and delivered. He is known for pushing creative and technical boundaries and has merged the fast-paced, highly dynamic world of YouTube with the rigorous demands of broadcast-level television production. In this session, the team will dive deep into ‘Beast Games Episode Zero.’ To manage ingest and fast turnaround for editorial, the show utilized an advanced DIT workflow, 25 on-site editors, deployed on an impressive 2.5 PB solid-state shared storage road case that was backed up and transported across to Greenville, NC for finishing.

Attendees will have uncommon access to a behind-the-scenes look into the technology implemented to meet the unique demands of this fast-moving and large-scale production, with zero downtime and flawless execution.

Kicking off a week of stellar Tech Retreat programming, TRX includes panels and discussions, with a closing recap session with Mark Chiolis and Craig German, followed by a networking and cocktails reception.

For three decades, the HPA Tech Retreat has been recognized for its in-depth and inventive approach to covering the critical topics facing the media creation industry. The Retreat is an uncommon gathering of thought leaders, technology trendsetters and creatives who gather in a non-marketing setting to discuss and explore the most important topics that face the industry during 4-plus days of sessions, roundtable discussions, conversation and technology demonstrations. Monday kicks off with a welcome brunch and the opening of the Innovation Zone.

The HPA Tech Retreat consistently sells out well in advance of the event and registration is expected to reach capacity shortly; securing a spot is highly recommended. Attendance is strictly capped to foster an atmosphere that promotes discussion, debate, and connection.