Summit Preview: Meet Ian MacSpadden from Arizona Public Media

On March 29, TV Tech will host its spring TV Tech Summit, bringing together a variety of industry notables and experts to discuss the future of media production, from remote and virtual production to NextGen TV and the latest developments in news and sports production.

In the second keynote of the free, half-day event, Ian MacSpadden, chief technology officer at Arizona Public Media will draw on his extensive experience working with NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 to discuss some of the challenges and opportunities face in deploying 3.0 signals, describe some of the newer technologies Arizona Public Media plans to deploying in its new $65 million facility and cover a variety of tech trends, including the move to 4K production and IP infrastructures.

In preparation for the keynote conversation with TV Tech senior content producer George Winslow, MacSpadden noted that the rollout of ATSC 3.0 “is a really leap and slog for broadcasters because unlike the digital transition, when there was a specific timeline and there was money put out there to help with the transition, broadcasters have had to coordinate their own transition.”

Drawing on the work he did at the pioneering Phoenix Project, where Arizona Public TV became the first public station to offer 3.0 signals, MacSpadden stressed that despite the challenges, NextGen TV would offer the industry opportunities to deliver 4K content, more interactive TV experiences, improved emergency alerts, data casting and educational content.

Join us on March 29 to hear more of MacSpadden’s thoughts on a number of other TV technologies, including opportunities for public broadcasters using virtual reality, 4K content production and transition to IP infrastructures.

