Join Us for a Review of the 2023 NAB Show
May 25 webcast will cover latest tech trends from the spring gathering
The 2023 NAB Show was filled with product announcements and new technology advances, including major advances in AI, broadcasting, cloud production and virtual workflows.
Join TV Tech moderator Wes Simpson and experts from Ross Video and AI Media who will share their visions of how the media playing field is evolving to support improvements in creativity and increase viewer engagement. Topics include:
- AI Applications in the real world
- Live Production innovations
- Evolution of Streaming and Distribution
- New Technologies to watch
Click here to register for this free event at 2 PM on May 25.
