HPA Names Victoria Alonso Recipient of Charles S. Swartz Award

HOLLYWOOD--The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has announced that Victoria Alonso, producer and Executive Vice President, Production for Marvel Studios, will receive the organization’s 2018 Charles S. Swartz Award at the HPA Awards on Nov. 15.

The HPA Awards recognize creative artistry, innovation and engineering excellence in the professional media content industry and the Charles S. Swartz Award honors the recipient’s significant impact across diverse aspects of the industry.

HPA says Alonso has become an important voice in Hollywood as a producer, as a Latina and as a female senior executive. She was listed as one of Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women in Entertainment Power 100 and was the 2015 honoree for the Muse Award for Outstanding Vision and Achievement from the New York Women in Film & Television.

She was also the first woman to be presented with the Harold Lloyd Award from the Advanced Imaging Society, which is given to a filmmaker who has created a body of work, and specific achievements in 3-D, that advanced the motion picture art form.

In 2017, she was the first woman to be honored with the Visionary Award at the 15 Annual VES Awards for her advancement of unforgettable storytelling through visual effects. She is currently at work on the untitled fourth installment of “Avengers” and “Captain Marvel.” Read her complete bio here.



The Charles S. Swartz Award is a prized honor with special meaning for the HPA, named in honor of an innovative, inspiring and compassionate executive. Charles Swartz had a far ranging creative and technical career, eventually leading the Entertainment Technology Center at the University of Southern California (ETC@USC), a leading industry think tank and research center. The Charles S. Swartz Award is bestowed at the discretion of the HPA Awards Committee and the HPA Board of Directors, and is not given annually.

