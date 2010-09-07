HPA Calls for Presentation Proposals for 2011 Tech Retreat

LOS ANGELES: The Hollywood Post Alliance launched its official call for presentation proposals for the 2011 HPA Tech Retreat. The 17th annual event is scheduled for Feb. 15-18 in Rancho Mirage, Calif., at the Rancho Las Palmas. Anything having to do with motion-picture technology, including video and related audio and data, is appropriate for the main program.



Proposals may be as brief or as long as is considered necessary to convey their content to Mark Schubin, the event organizer. E.g., says Schubin, “16K resolution,” “lensless imaging,” “immersive sound,” “Do audiences prefer music or 3D?” “thought-controlled post,” “HD in 100 bits per second,” “correcting lens aberrations in post through blind deconvolution,” and so forth. No formal abstract is required. If more info is needed, Shubin will request it. Marketing presentations will not be accepted.



Submissions should be make by the proposed presenter, and include subject and desired duration. Thirty minutes is standard, including set-up and Q&A. Proposals are due to Schubin by Oct. 22.



Decisions are expected to be made in late November. Many factors affect acceptance, including novelty, expected quality, geographic and industry diversity, trends suggested by HPA, and trends that emerge in the paper-submission process.



The 2011 HPA Tech Retreat is currently expected to have an all-day supersession on workflow on February 15, concurrent with an all-day ATSC seminar. Demo room requests and registrations will be taken starting in early November. More information about the HPA Tech Retreat is available at HPA’s Web site.