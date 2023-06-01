HPA Awards Opens Call for Creative Entries

LOS ANGELES—The 2023 Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Awards has opened its call for entries in the creative categories and announced that submissions will be accepted until July 28, 2023.

Changes in this year’s awards include additional recognition for Outstanding Restoration, as well as refinement in honors for animation in VFX and color grading for feature films and episodic non-theatrical work.

“As the HPA Awards have matured, we have seen the need to differentiate documentary work from scripted,” explained Seth Hallen, HPA president and a founding member of the HPA Awards Committee. “These new categories are in direct response to an industry trend, but also to our audience of creatives, who have submitted and promoted this category over the years. At the same time, we see such tremendous work being done in the field of restoration and preservation, and the value of that work to our industry is undeniable. It’s thrilling to announce these additional awards as I open the call for entries for creative categories for the 2023 HPA Awards. I look forward to gathering again in November to honor, connect, and enjoy what I’m sure will be yet another spectacular event.”

The HPA Awards encompass the breadth of talent behind the beauty and spectacle of media and entertainment in a single event. Judged by experts and artists at the top of their careers, submissions for the HPA Awards include the most compelling and beautifully executed work from around the world, the group said.

Submissions are being accepted in the following competitive categories:

Outstanding Color Grading – Live Action Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Color Grading – Animated Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Color Grading – Live Action Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Color Grading – Animated Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Color Grading – Documentary

Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial

Outstanding Editing – Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Editing – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)

Outstanding Editing – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (Over 30 minutes)

Outstanding Editing – Documentary

Outstanding Sound (Design, Editing, Mixing) – Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Sound (Design, Editing, Mixing) – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Sound (Design, Editing, Mixing) – Documentary

Outstanding Visual Effects – Live Action Feature

Outstanding Visual Effects – Animated Feature

Outstanding Visual Effects – Live Action Episode or Series Season

Outstanding Visual Effects – Animated Episode or Series Season

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects – Episode or Series Season

Outstanding Achievement in Restoration

The Restoration category launched during the 2022 Awards cycle as a juried (non-submittable) award. In consideration of this award’s status change, entries that were publicly released during the 2022 period of eligibility will be eligible for Awards consideration during the 2023 call for entries. Entries that were publicly released between September 8, 2021 and September 4, 2023 may be submitted.

For all other creative categories, to be considered eligible, work must have debuted domestically and/or internationally between September 7, 2022 and September 4, 2023. Membership in the Hollywood Professional Association is not required for submission, and work from outside of the United States is encouraged.

The call for entries for the HPA Engineering Excellence Award, honoring products and processes representing outstanding technical and creative ingenuity in media, content production, finishing, distribution, and archive, opened last month and submissions will be accepted until June 16, 2023.

The HPA Awards gala will return to the Hollywood Legion Theatre on November 9.

The HPA Awards are made possible through the generous sponsorship of diamond title sponsor Blackmagic Design as well as foundation members Avid, Dolby and Sohonet.