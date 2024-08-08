HPA Accepting Proposals for 2025 Tech Retreat
Event—now in its 30th year—will take place in February
The 2025 HPA Tech Retreat is now accepting proposals for both conference sessions and their famous breakfast roundtables. The popular tech event, now in its 30th year, takes place Feb. 16-20 at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
“If you have insights that could inspire the industry or solve common challenges, we invite you to share your ideas with an audience with open ears,’ the association said. “Conference session presentations are strictly reserved for marketing-free content and can focus on anything within far reaching topics affecting the media tech industry and content creation. Breakfast roundtables may include marketing content and can span the same breadth of topics.
Informal proposals for both can be as short as a few words in length, but must be submitted by the would-be presenter to proposals@hpaonline.com. Submissions for conference sessions will be accepted until October 18; submissions for breakfast roundtables are on a first-come, first-served basis until full.
Click here for more information.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.