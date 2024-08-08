HPA Accepting Proposals for 2025 Tech Retreat

The 2025 HPA Tech Retreat is now accepting proposals for both conference sessions and their famous breakfast roundtables. The popular tech event, now in its 30th year, takes place Feb. 16-20 at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

“If you have insights that could inspire the industry or solve common challenges, we invite you to share your ideas with an audience with open ears,’ the association said. “Conference session presentations are strictly reserved for marketing-free content and can focus on anything within far reaching topics affecting the media tech industry and content creation. Breakfast roundtables may include marketing content and can span the same breadth of topics.

Informal proposals for both can be as short as a few words in length, but must be submitted by the would-be presenter to proposals@hpaonline.com. Submissions for conference sessions will be accepted until October 18; submissions for breakfast roundtables are on a first-come, first-served basis until full.

