Horn Group Debuts Pedestal for Its Jib Booms



RUPERT, Vt.: The Horn Group debuts the PRO460 Pedestal, which is a “user friendly” support for the company’s PRO10 series jib booms, the company says.



Designed to support loads of up to 80 pounds, the compact, foldable for transport, unit is constructed of lightweight aluminum and steel, the Horn Group says.



Forty-six inches high, the pedestal features a bearing mounted support platform, both lockable and drag capable, foldable struts quickly stow for transport, the firm says. In addition, rubber tired lockable casters smoothly permit positioning.



The PRO460 is an accessory product of the Horn Group’s PRO10 Jib Booms, which provider users with pan/tilt functions. The PRO460 provides for movement of cameras—at an operator’s fingertips—completing the total control capability for an operator, the company says.



-- Government Video



