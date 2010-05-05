Honduran broadcaster readies rollout of HD news center

Honduran TV broadcaster Televicentro plans to open its new HD news production center by late May or early June.

Pioneering the introduction of HDTV in Honduras, Televicentro is consolidating its transition from analog to digital and from SD to HD into in a single step, said Rafael Villeda, executive VP of Televicentro.

For its HD news production, Televicentro will rely on VSN for the full management of its workflow, which includes a vsnmulticom four-channel automation system, a vsnautorec automated ingest solution, a four-in by eight-out video server, 15 clients for the newsroom and a compliance recording system for four main channels. The entire system is based on VSN's storage and network architecture.

The new HD news center is part of a broader expansion at Televicentro that ultimately will impact other areas of channel operations.