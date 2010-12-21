Hollywood Post Alliance Tech Retreat Agenda Set

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF.: The Hollywood Post Alliance has released the program for its annual Tech Retreat held annually in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The 2011 event is set for Feb. 14-18 and features a full slate of presentations, discussions, and social events.



The list of topics to be covered on the HPA’s 2011 agenda includes such hot-button issues as the FCC’s proposed TV spectrum redesignation, next-generation television broadcasting, 3DTV, audio loudness, reference picture monitoring, and content restoration.



The list of speakers includes such industry notables as Peter Putman, Mark Schubin, Steve Lampen, Bob Seidel, Jim Kutzner, Jim Starzynski, Art Alison and Peter Symes, among many others.



Of special interest to many will be the Retreat’s emphasis on file-based workflows, with several presentations and panel discussions zeroing in on the topic. These include: “File-Based Mastering,” “Hollywood in the Cloud Panel,” and “The New Role of LTO-5 Technologies in Media Workflows.”



The Retreat’s “Movie Night” event will highlight the restoration of Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 classic, “Dr. Strangelove,” with Grover Crisp from Sony Pictures on hand to discuss the restoration process.



The 2011 Tech Retreat marks the 17th such HPA event. Complete details are available at the organization’s website. -- from TV Technology