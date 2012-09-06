Hollywood Post Alliance Announces Engineering Award Recipients

LOS ANGELES: The Hollywood Post Alliance announced the 2012 recipients of the organization’s HPA Engineering Excellence Award, which is sponsored by the NAB Show. The winners, Sony Electronics, Cinnafilm, Dolby Laboratories and Crossroads Systems, were selected from a large and varied field of technology offerings.



The coveted honor is an integral part of the HPA Awards, which have become the standard by which creative and technical excellence in the art, science and craft of post production is measured. The 2012 HPA Engineering Excellence Awards will be handed out November 1, during a gala event at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.



Leon Silverman, president of the Hollywood Post Alliance, said in a statement, “The Engineering Award not only represents the creativity of technology and technical innovation, but also helps to enable the creative power of our artistic community. The products and processes that we honor with this award continue to demonstrate the important engineering work that is done behind our industry’s scenes and screens. The HPA Engineering Award has become a mark of excellence within our post-production community and we are proud to honor these organizations with the recognition they have earned through hard work and achievement.”



AND THE WINNERS ARE...

Tachyon, Cinnafilm’s standards transcoder, was created to eliminate time-consuming trips to and from SDI hardware when high-quality conversions are needed in transcoding workflows. Broadcasters and Web/mobile media content providers can leverage Tachyon to simultaneously perform complex cadence corrections, mixed-mode normalizations, repair compositing errors and perform standards conversions while simplifying workflows and dramatically decreasing processing times.



The Crossroads Systems StrongBox is a file-based and fully portable storage solution for long-term data retention. The enterprise-level solution is the first to leverage Linear Tape File System technology, combining the scalability of tape with the speed and accessibility of disk. Crossroads believes StrongBox is the industry’s most cost-effective answer to ever-growing data storage requirements, seamlessly scaling for today, while future-proofing for tomorrow.



Dolby Atmos, from Dolby Laboratories, delivers a more natural and realistic listening experience that moves sound around and above audiences, transporting them into the onscreen adventure. It provides content creators with a new creative freedom to tell their stories and simplifies movie distribution with a single universal package to deliver to audiences the full impact of the artist’s intent, regardless of theater configuration.



The Sony Electronics F65 CineAlta digital motion picture camera system derives true 4K resolution using a unique 8K CMOS sensor that has higher resolution, increased exposure latitude and wider color gamut than previous digital motion picture cameras. As part of an overall camera system based on Sony’s SRMASTER open platform, the F65 is the gateway to an end-to-end 4K file-based mastering workflow. The F65 camera is currently in use shooting several motion picture and episodic TV productions.



