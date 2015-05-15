Hitachi Cameras Hit Road with TNDV Mobile Trucks
WOODBURY, N.Y. – TNDV, the Nashville, Tenn.-based mobile production company, will pack its trucks with five new Hitachi Z-HD6000 cameras for sports and entertainment broadcasts.
The Z-HD6000 employs three, 2/3-inch MOS-type image sensors, reducing the camera’s external support electronics. New features of the camera include no vertical smear, F12 standard sensitivity, over 1000 TV lines of native 1920[h]x1080[v]pixel resolution and Hitachi’s Real-Time Lens Aberration Correction function, which automatically improves the optical performance of HD lenses.
TNDV recently used the Hitachi cameras for the NCAA Final Four Concert Series in Indianapolis.
