Hearst’s Jordan Wertlieb to Receive 2024 Golden Mike Award

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced that Jordan Wertlieb, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Hearst is the 2024 recipient of the Broadcasters Foundation of America Golden Mike Award.

The award will be presented during a black-tie fundraiser on Monday, March 4, 2024, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. This year’s host, presenters, and performer will be announced shortly.

“I am honored by this recognition from the Board of the Broadcasters Foundation,” said Wertlieb. “The Broadcasters Foundation’s mission is to provide financial aid to our colleagues whose lives have been impacted by illness, accident, or natural disaster. I am committed to helping those in need and grateful to all who support this important organization.”

Wertlieb was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer of Hearst in May 2023. He has been a member of the Hearst board of directors since 2013.

Previously, Wertlieb was a senior vice president of Hearst and president of Hearst Television since 2013, responsible for Hearst Television's stations and digital properties (across 26 U.S. markets), two radio stations, and its production company, Hearst Media Production Group. During his tenure, Hearst Television expanded substantially in original television and digital programming, and its stations earned numerous regional and national journalism and community service honors.

Wertlieb is a member of the Broadcasters Foundation Board of Directors and currently serves as its Vice Chair.

“We’re proud to honor Jordan for his distinguished career, commitment to broadcasting, and dedication to the charitable mission of the Broadcasters Foundation,” said Scott Herman, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “He is a staunch believer in top-quality content that audiences want.”

Tim McCarthy, president of the Broadcasters Foundation, commented, “Jordan’s impressive career is matched only by his inspiring commitment to the Broadcasters Foundation. He gives his time and energy to advancing our cause, including attending our recent Media Mixer in New York City, an event designed for junior professionals in broadcasting to meet and network with top-level executives.”

In addition to the Broadcasters Foundation Board, Wertlieb serves on the Board of the National Association of Broadcasting’s (NAB) Leadership Foundation and is a member of the A+E Networks Board. In 2015, he was inducted into the Maryland D.C. Delaware Broadcasting Hall of Fame and, in 2018, to the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. In 2021, he was recognized by the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) with its Lew Klein Award for Leadership and by the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) for Lifetime Achievement during the LABF's Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts awards ceremony.

The Broadcasters Foundation Golden Mike Award is presented annually to an individual for their excellence in and commitment to broadcasting, and their ongoing service to the community at large. The award ceremony and dinner attract a who’s who of broadcast media executives and celebrities.

Previous recipients include: Bob Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iHeartMedia; David Barrett, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Hearst Television; Perry Sook, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nexstar Media Group; Emily Barr, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Graham Media Group; Hilton Howell, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Gray Television; and Jack Abernethy, Chief Executive Officer of FOX Television Stations; among others.

The Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy. Personal donations can be made to the Foundation’s Guardian Fund. Corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be made through the Foundation’s Legacy Society.

More information, including how to make a donation or apply for aid, is available at www.broadcastersfoundation.org, or by contacting the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.