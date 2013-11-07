Hearst Television Adopts Matrix Solutions

PITTSBURGH, PA.— Hearst Television, Inc. has fully implemented Matrix Solutions’s web-based media CRM and sales analytics solution across all 29 of their television stations, which serve 30 U.S. cities and reach approximately 18 percent of U.S. television households.



The full implementation and data normalization of all Hearst Television stations to the Matrix system took a total of ten weeks to install and also included training.



“Hearst Television’s objective was to find a CRM solution with a partner that understands the broadcast business model and could provide software as a service model,” said Al Lustgarten, vice president of IT for Hearst Television.



“The migration process and training has gone very smoothly, and Matrix Solutions has been proactive in working with us to drive adoption and to insure a high level of customer satisfaction,” said Lustgarten.



The web-based Matrix system affords users access via the web or mobile device. The system normalizes data by cleansing and merging data that may be off slightly, saving time in aggregating and analyzing data, especially at a corporate group level where records are summarized to provide a holistic view.