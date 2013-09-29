HDBaseT gains momentum in AV market, finds research

The number of HDBaseT ports deployed around the world in the AV market will exceed 21 million by 2016, according to new research from Futuresources Consulting, a UK-based research and consulting firm.

That number represents a 50 percent compound annual growth rate between 2011 and 2016.

HDBaseT is a connectivity standard for distribution of uncompressed, full HDTV in the home and commercial settings.

The Futuresources research is based upon interviews with professional AV installers and manufacturers of projectors, flat-panel displays, and matrixes, switchers and extenders for professional and residential installations.

The report only examines the professional AV market and does not address other professional markets or the inroads HDBaseT is making in the consumer electronic market.

The evolution of the HDBaseT technology into a global standard for digital connectivity has been driven by the fact it has been so well received by the AV industry as a long-haul technology particularly suited to HD video applications, said Sarah Carroll, director of Global Business Development, Futuresource Consulting.

The report finds HDBaseT compatibility with 4K is an accelerator for integration of the technology into flat-panel displays with vendors launching 4K panels. Futuresource also predicts that developments in the consumer TV market will result in a supply-side push of 4K into commercial markets beginning in 2015.

Futuresource identifies Power over HDBaseT (PoH), part of the HDBaseT 5Play feature set, as another key driver for HDBaseT adoption. HDBaseT can transfer up to 100W over LAN cable to power many LED panels. The report states that the ability to deliver content and control signals through one cable makes a strong argument for leveraging HDBaseT, particularly as more display manufacturers implement the PoH feature. A number of display vendors are planning to add Power over HDBaseT to high-end installation ranges in 2013.