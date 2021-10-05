HBO Max Unveils Plans to Launch in 27 European Territories

COPENHAGEN—During a virtual event, HBO Max outlined its launch plans for the service in Europe, announcing that it will launch in 27 territories during the initial phase of its European rollout. The launch will include seven new countries in addition to the 20 territories already confirmed.

HBO Max will bring together the brands of Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals in one place for the first time in Europe and will include Warner Bros. movies 45 days after theatrical release this year in the Nordics and next year in Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Greece, Iceland and Central and Eastern Europe

The company is also offering a discount in the Nordics and a new annual subscription offer that will provide 12-months for the price of eight.

HBO Max will launch first in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra on 26th October 2021 and then in Central & Eastern Europe and Portugal in 2022. The seven newly announced launch territories—the Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—will also go live in 2022.

“HBO Max is coming to Europe, bringing with it the best films and TV from 100 years of Warner Bros. together with HBO, Max Originals, DC and Cartoon Network”, said Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International. “From Singin’ in the Rain to The Matrix, Game of Thrones to Mare of Easttown, The Flight Attendant to Gossip Girl, Superman to The Joker, and Bugs Bunny to Scooby Doo, we truly have something for everyone in the family to enjoy, with a superior viewing experience. Soon HBO Max will have lit up in 27 territories in Europe, and 67 around the world – and we’re not finished yet, with much more to come as we aspire to be present in 190 territories by 2026.”

HBO Max will also be rolling out on a new, global technology platform for the service bringing with it an enhanced streaming experience with new product features and functionalities, serving up content tailored to individual users through bespoke curation and recommendations, the company said.

HBO Max replaces existing HBO-branded streaming services in 20 territories in the Nordics, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe and will be available to both new customers as well as existing customers, billed either directly or via eligible partners, the streamer said.