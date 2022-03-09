HBO Max Expands to 61 Territories Worldwide

LOS ANGELES—HBO Max has launched in 15 additional European countries, including the Netherlands, Portugal, Hungary, Poland, and Romania, making the WarnerMedia streaming platform available in 61 territories across Europe, the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean

Later this year HBO Max will expand to a further six countries – Turkey, Greece, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania

The platform launches with a promotion offering all customers in Central and Eastern Europe and Portugal more than 30% off the monthly price for the lifetime of their subscription.

In the Netherlands, HBO Max launches with two tiers, both at 50% off the regular monthly subscription price for the life of the subscription. A monthly subscription to the standard tier (with HD 1080p, 4K, three concurrent streams, 30 downloads) is €3.99 and a monthly subscription to the basic tier (with HD 720p, one concurrent stream, five downloads) is €2.99.

“From today, HBO Max is streaming in 21 European countries with Central and Eastern Europe, Portugal and the Netherlands joining the Nordics, Spain and Andorra where we launched the platform last year,” said Christina Sulebakk, general manager, HBO Max EMEA. “Central and Eastern Europe is where it all began for our European business back in 1991 with our first linear channels and we’re pleased that today, more than 30 years later, we’re bringing fans in the region a completely new way to access all their favorite entertainment.”

The 15 countries where HBO Max launched today are: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

HBO Max launched in the U.S. in May 2020 and is rapidly rolling out globally. In June 2021, it became available in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and in October 2021 it arrived in Europe, launching in the Nordics, Spain, and Andorra.