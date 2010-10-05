Harris NEXIO Volt unveils baseband video server to European market

At IBC2010, Harris made the European debut of NEXIO Volt, a small form-factor, high-performance baseband video server equipped with 2TB of RAID 3-protected integrated media storage.

Offering support for up to four mixed SD/HD or SD-only baseband channels in a 1RU package, the high-density NEXIO Volt integrates into environments where space is at a premium. It reduces power consumption and lowers operating costs.

NEXIO Volt is well-suited for various applications, including disaster recovery, edge server, on-air cache, production playout and ingest-to-archive. NEXIO Volt offers software-enabled license keying that allows users to pay for only the channels and resolutions needed and easily upgrade to more channels or HD at anytime. A simple software reconfiguration enables NEXIO Volt to attach to NEXIO shared storage as system requirements increase.