Harris Launches Selenio Hybrid IP-Baseband Platform



Harris today announced the launch of Selenio, an integrated media convergence product that combines traditional baseband video and audio processing, video and audio compression and IP networking into a single platform, allowing service providers to support content from multiple sources and deliver it over multiple platforms. Selenio was introduced this week at CABSAT in Dubai and will make its U.S. debut at the NAB Show in April.



The company says the all-in-one Selenio box can fit into any fixed or mobile production environment, broadcast facility or digital terrestrial headend (DVB-T/T2, ATSC, M/H, ISDB-T), as well as cable, satellite and IPTV headends, providing a space saving, energy efficient solution. Selenio can intelligently and efficiently manage IP as well as compressed and baseband signals, and simplify control, deployment and increase functionality in a smaller footprint. The unique, high density modular architecture lowers total cost of ownership by reducing installation and maintenance costs.



“Selenio fits into customers’ existing architectures and provides all the functionality they need to run their business most efficiently today, while also providing a cost-effective on-ramp to the IP world as their business evolves,” said Harris Morris, president of Harris Broadcast Communications. “The convergence of baseband and IP capability into a single platform enables customers to quickly add revenue-generating services — from standard definition, high definition and 3D, to mobile and Internet broadcasting — without requiring an expensive investment in new infrastructure.”



Selenio supports most video formats, including MPEG-2 and H.264, from SD and HD to 3 Gig and mobile; virtually any advanced audio capability, including loudness control can be mixed and matched on a single module. A Web-based GUI, incorporating Microsoft Silverlight, allows for easy configuration, monitoring and management of the platform. I/Os and functionality can be rapidly increased by adding video and audio expansion modules to the Selenio frame.



