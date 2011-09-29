Harris Integrates Rentrak Ratings Data

PORTLAND, ORE.: Harris is integrating Rentrak audience measurement data into one of its software suites. The company is adding Rentrak’s StationView Essentials into its Osi-AdConnections broadcast sales software and its Enterprise Agency Suite and RepLine ad software.



Rentrak describes its service as a “television ratings database currency that measures local television and cable channels at a granular level in 210 markets across the United States. The service incorporates data from over 19 million televisions and is the only fully integrated system of detailed satellite, telco and cable TV viewing data commercially available that combines TV viewing information with consumer segmentation systems so advertisers can effectively reach their true consumer targets.”



