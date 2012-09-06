Harris Highlights Videotek Test and Measurement Enhancements

DENVER: Harris Broadcast Communications is highlighting Videotek test and measurement enhancements and new products at the IBC 2012 convention in Amsterdam.



The company has enhanced Dolby support to existing TVM waveform monitors and VTM Series rasterizers with support for the Dolby Digital Plus standard, and adding Cyclic Redundancy Check detection and alarming for Dolby-encoded audio streams. “CRC monitoring eliminates unexpected audio dropouts and enables a more stable and pleasurable viewing experience for the consumer,” it stated.



Harris said Dolby Digital Plus is an emerging standard that is part of terrestrial HDTV specifications in several countries including France, Italy, Sweden, Poland and the United Kingdom. China added Dolby Digital Plus to its Digital Terrestrial Multimedia Broadcasting (DTMB) receiver specification, and Harris said the standard is finding footing in India.



The enhancements are compatible with existing TVM and VTM products. New firmware is available for download (select Service and Support tab, click on Customer Portal).



Harris also has made metadata enhancements to its CMN Series of Compact Monitors, which now supports display of closed captions and subtitles along with video images in various global formats, including World System Teletext, OP-47 and CEA-708. The CMN-91 is shown here.



Harris also is featuring other recently introduced Videotek test and measurement reference products. These include VSG-4CSD clock system driver and VSG-4MTG master timing generator to establish house synchronization and router timing, suitable for mobile production trucks and providing 3 Gb/s, IEEE-1588 and 2K support; the MSA Series for confidence monitoring and signal compliance, to be used standalone or in Harris DVB-T2 headend solutions; and the VSX-11-3G multi-format changeover system, which performs automatic switching of 11 primary inputs to secondary inputs for signal redundancy.

