Harris enters OEM archive agreement

Harris Corporation and Active Circle have finalized a worldwide OEM agreement that enables Harris to greatly extend digital asset management capabilities for its customers.



Harris will incorporate Active Circle storage and archive technology within its Invenio Motion media asset management product line. The integration benefits extend beyond asset management to the greater workflow operation, giving customers an archive solution complementary to Harris broadcast automation and media asset management solutions.



Harris will offer the complete solution to traditional broadcast and cable operations, as well as new media, production and post-production facilities.

The key benefit for Harris customers is an integrated product line that simplifies the workflow architecture. In operational terms, everyone from single channel entities to large network facilities can turn their digital asset management function into a true “media asset management” operation that can search, retrieve, preview and restore all content, whether it resides online on disk or offline in a tape library.



The modularity of Active Circle technology makes it possible for Harris to build everything from entry-level to large-scale systems, while also providing complete solutions to our customers that expose all of their digital content. There are a number of entry-level solutions on the market that simply don’t scale, and others that have very large solutions but cannot downscale. This allows Harris to use the same technology in different packages, making it suitable for small and large workflows.