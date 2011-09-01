Harris Demonstrating Loudness Management at IBC 2011



AMSTERDAM: Harris Corporation will be demonstrating their newest solutions for managing loudness at this year’s IBC gathering.



In keeping with the U.S. CALM Act and Europe’s ITU-R BS.1770 and EBU R 128 recommendations, Harris will be busy promoting their QuiC media analysis server, APM6803+ multichannel audio processing station and Videotek LLM-1770 signal monitor.



The Quic provides a front-end solution, giving file-based analysis and correction tools for ingest applications.



The APM6803+ station uses DTS Neural Loudness Control and critical band analysis for perceptual loudness measurements, preserving the signal’s spectral balance while delivering a natural, open audio quality.



The Videotek LLM-1770 provides real-time measurement and logging for transmission and compliance applications at the final stage of loudness control.



Harris will be giving live demonstrations of their complete loudness management solution at stand 7.G20.



