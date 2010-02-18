Harris CEO, President Howard Lance to discuss ‘dual-use’ technology during NAB Show keynote

Creating "crossover" applications from the integration of government and commercial technologies will be on the mind of Howard Lance, chairman, president and CEO of Harris, as he presents a keynote speech April 14 at the 2010 NAB Show.

In his address, Lance is expected to focus on how commercial broadcast technology has increased the performance and reduced the price of military equipment for many intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance applications, including the use of consumer technology by government and defense leaders to help homeland security, global offensive and peacekeeping efforts.

For example, technology developed for commercial broadcasters has led to solutions that let the military capture, store, retrieve, analyze and disseminate hundreds of thousands of hours of video received from unmanned aerial vehicles and ground sensors. This crossover use improves the military's ability to provide soldiers with better situational awareness on the networked battlefield.

Lance also is expected to describe how Harris has leveraged its own investments in commercial and military sectors to serve both markets.

Lance was appointed president and CEO and elected to the Harris board of directors in 2003. Before joining Harris, he was president of NCR and chief operating officer of its retail and financial group. Previously, he spent 17 years with Emerson Electric, where he held senior management positions .

Lance was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve on the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee. He is a member of the board of trustees of the Florida Institute of Technology and the board of governors of the Aerospace Industries Association.