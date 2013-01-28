Harris Broadcast Outs Next-Generation Nexio Volt Server

DENVER — Harris Broadcast introduced its next-generation, software-based Nexio Volt server. Now shipping, the company will publicly unveil the new server at the CABSAT 2013 show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, taking place March 12-14 at the Dubai World Trade Center, and the 2013 NAB Show, taking place April 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



The new Nexio Volt server platform, like its predecessor, comes in a 1RU package However, it doubles the number of available record ports with four bi-directional HD channels (up to eight SD). Its software-based codecs and software license keying provide flexibility, including custom features and capabilities, such as automatically generating low-res images during ingest. It can be paired with the Harris Nexio Farad shared storage system architecture and Versio playout systems.



Additional benefits include 3Gbps-capability for compliance with high-bandwidth facility upgrades; multi-lingual audio support; and back-to-back native playback of multiple codecs in any order, including MPEG-2, DV25/50/100, H.264, DNxHD and AVC-Intra.



