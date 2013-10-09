Harris Broadcast builds new playout center for leading Asian sports broadcaster

Leading Asian sports channel, TEN Sports, has upgraded to full HD production with Harris Broadcast. The channels are based in Noida, India, and owned and operated by Indian media group, Zee Entertainment Enterprises. The broadcaster has long-term rights to major sports events, including ATP tennis, European and American PGA golf, and UEFA Champions League football. It has presented all its coverage in HD since 2011.

The installation centers on Harris Broadcast’s playout automation system, together with multiple servers, its media asset management and online storage systems. The technical infrastructure also includes Harris Broadcast routers and multiviewers, as well as signal processing and distribution hardware.

The new production playout center and studio went on-air in mid-September 2013.