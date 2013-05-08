Harris Broadcast boosts live production for Bayerischer Rundfunk

Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), the Bavarian public service broadcaster based in Munich, Germany, has replaced its existing studio server network with a Harris Broadcast installation.

The new network uses a combination of Harris Broadcast NEXIO video servers and NEXIO Farad storage network, together with an Isilon central storage system. All content ingest and playout functions are controlled by Harris Broadcast ADC automation. On this project, Harris Broadcast worked closely with German broadcast systems integrator, VTS Studiotechnik.

At BR, the Harris Broadcast server-based workflow supports both live studio recordings and studio playout, supporting 56 and 60 HD channels respectively. The solution integrates NEXIO AMP video servers connect with NEXIO Farad RAID-601 online shared storage, providing the highest levels of content and system protection as is required in studio production environments. Also, NEXIO Farad enables the rapid movement of file-based content between studio production, ingest, editing, archive and playout.

The post-production department delivers broadcast-ready content from its Avid editors to a central Isilon-based storage pool from where it is automatically distributed to the studio servers. This architecture enables high performance with extremely short time to air for live and fast-turnaround productions. Content is ensured with backup on an Isilon storage cluster, supplied and integrated as part of the Harris Broadcast contract.