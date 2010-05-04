Harmonic's new Rhozet Workflow System boosts transcoding efficiency

Harmonic has announced the Rhozet Workflow System (WFS), a task-based workflow engine for automated management of the video asset transformation process.

WFS improves scalability, efficiency and reliability for the demanding transcoding needs of media companies with an open and distributed workflow. The new Rhozet WFS supports Harmonic's Rhozet Quality Control System (QCS) to incorporate file-based quality testing and automated compliance as part of the transcoding process.

WFS manages large-scale networks of Carbon Coder transcoder nodes in a distributed "farm" configuration. The distributed nature of WFS allows for automated processing of high-volume transcoding tasks, failover support, job distribution, job prioritization, dynamic load balancing, file transfer, status monitoring and job notification.

For even greater flexibility, WFS users can create comprehensive workflows that incorporate a variety of processing tasks and conditional behaviors tailored to meet their specific requirements.