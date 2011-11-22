Harmonic Unveils Outdoor Hub for Cable Access Networks



SAN JOSE, CALIF.: Harmonic announced the availability of its new Outdoor Hub platform, which enables cable operators to extend existing HFC network without the expense and time delay associated with building facilities to house new hub functions. When combined with Harmonic’s SUPRALink 1550 nm transmission solution, the Outdoor Hub simplifies architecture and streamlines day-to-day operations.



Employing an optical node housing, the Outdoor Hub acts as an optical distribution point for downstream traffic and an aggregation point for upstream traffic, enabling cable operators to push their fiber networks far beyond the traditional hub/headend infrastructure. With the highly efficient fiber use enabled by the Outdoor Hub, operators can deliver improved high-speed Internet service, cable IPTV, and multiscreen services over their existing networks.



Outdoor Hubs can be configured for a variety of functions. Each hub can house modules for optical switching, splitting, amplification, wavelength multiplexing and de-multiplexing, and re-lasing. Since these modules are compatible with existing optical node housings, operators can easily expand their existing nodes to Outdoor Hubs, which can then serve additional nodes. An optional DOCSIS or HMS status-monitoring transponder enables remote monitoring and control of all functionality in the Outdoor Hub.



