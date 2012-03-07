Harmonic to Show New Branded Playout System at 2012 NAB Show

Harmonic ChannelPort

At NAB 2012, Harmonic will showing off its new ChannelPort device for fast and cost-effective creation of additional television programming streams. The system works with Harmonic’s Omneon Spectrum media server and combines MC switcher, channel branding, and clip playout functionalities to provide broadcasters with new channels.



The ChannelPort is a modular upgrade to existing Spectrum architecture and additional modules can be added incrementally as new programming streams are required. The system supports a wide range of station automation systems, industry-standard formats and wrappers, as well as such creative tools as the Adobe Creative Suite.It’s available as a standalone half-RU package, integrated into a MediaDeck 7000 chassis as an independent branding server, or integrated into either a MediaPort 7000 or MediaDeck chassis to function with these devices as a standalone branding server with media ingest capabilities.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.Harmonic will be at booth SU1802.