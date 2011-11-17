Harmonic Releases New ProMedia Capture Video Ingest Engine



SAN JOSE, CALIF.: Harmonic announced the release of its ProMedia Capture video ingest engine, which enables real-time ingest of live and tape-based HD/SD video for file-based production and multiscreen workflows. ProMedia Capture offers a streamlined, approach to complex content acquisition processes by capturing files at the highest resolution directly into the formats needed for production or for distribution to multiple screens. ProMedia Capture provides enormous time-savings in workflows that require real-time ingest from multiple sources such as video mastering, repurposing, archiving, and video-on-demand workflows.



ProMedia Capture is the newest member of Harmonic’s ProMedia suite of software solutions and appliances, introduced in August. It uses a Web-based GUI to control two independent ingest channels and VTRs. Desktop monitoring allows full visibility into the capture process and, with Web connectivity, enables the convenience of system monitoring from anywhere. Metadata and ancillary data are also supported.



