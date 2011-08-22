Harman’s Studer to Unveil On-Air 1500 Console at IBC 2011

Harman’s Studer is introducing the OnAir 1500 digital mixing console, a 12-channel, six-fader console (expandable to 12 faders). Integrated USB playback and record functions make the OnAir 1500 a very compact, yet complete, production unit and mixer. With simple point-to-point connectivity it can easily be moved around as a backup or secondary unit.



Flexibility is increased with the addition of a six-fader extension bay, creating either a 12-fader surface, or an additional six faders that can be remotely placed in a producer’s bay or used as a redundant surface. The system bridges the gap between production and on-air needs, offering an all inclusive feature set to simplify great programming in either setting.



Channel parameters such as EQ and dynamics can be edited using console controls in combination with the OLED channel displays without requiring an additional screen or PC. For more advanced operation and configuration, the console provides interfaces for connecting a PC screen, keyboard and mouse.



The master section gives the operator simple, yet comprehensive, access to the signal monitoring and switching for control room and studio with an internal speaker preconfigured to output CUE and talkback signals. Audio monitoring is augmented by two 29 segment stereo bargraph PPMs, providing constant overview of all-important signals; six different meter standards are available. Unique features such as Headphone Split allows the user to listen to two different sources, one through the left earpiece and the other through the right. Preset buttons also allow one-touch control of all monitoring. Additional monitoring for separate studios is available via an external Monitoring/ Talkback unit for added flexibility.



The console is available for an entry price of around $10,000 list.





