HaiVision to showcase Furnace 5.6 with HD H.264 encoding

HaiVision will make the IBC debut of its Furnace 5.6, a complete solution for end-to-end HD H.264 video-over-IP distribution, at this year’s exhibition. The upgrade includes a completely redesigned, easy-to-use interface as well as a newly integrated conditional access module.



The new conditional access portal offers users a built-in authentication portal for a direct interface with customer LDAP/Active Directory database; the ability for customers to brand their conditional access portal; the ability to assign rights and privileges for live streams, playback channels and VOD assets; as well as VF administrative tools, such as recording and client control. The new portal also integrates with the Stingray set-top box.



The integrated solution continues to support the compact Makito HD H.264 encoder to manage and distribute live video to computers and set-top boxes, to create scheduled playback channels for enterprise TV and signage, and to record content and deliver VOD in a secure, easy-to-use system.

