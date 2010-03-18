HaiVision to launch MAKITO decoder, Furnace 5.5

At the 2010 NAB Show, HaiVision will launch its latest MAKITO decoder, an H.264 decoder that supports video up to 1080p60.

When paired with the MAKITO HD H.264 encoder, this system provides low-latency decoding and efficient delivery of HD video via HD-SDI or HDMI output. It shares the space-saving, mini-blade form factor and low-power requirements of the MAKITO encoder.

HaiVision also will debut the newly updated Furnace 5.5 solution for end-to-end HD H.264 video-over-IP distribution. The integrated solution supports the compact MAKITO HD H.264 encoder to manage and distribute live video to computers and set-top boxes, to create scheduled playback channels for enterprise TV and signage, and to record content and deliver VOD in a secure, easy-to-use system.

The new Furnace 5.5 incorporates support of in-line metadata (HotMarks) allowing users to tag video moments with freeform data while recording. HotMarks can be applied directly to the video asset during the recording process either through the Web interface or via third-party control systems.

See HaiVision at NAB Show Booth SL4424.