Haivision launches next-generation DVB-to-IP gateway

Haivision Network Video, a provider of IP video and media distribution solutions, has announced the release of the Torpedo 2, the latest generation of the company’s DVB-to-IP gateways.

Now supporting the latest SD and HD digital video broadcast (DVB) standards, the new Torpedo gateway delivers DVB signals from a satellite or terrestrial antenna over IP video networks without the need to re-encode the content.

The Torpedo takes free-to-air or encrypted digital broadcast signals from a satellite or terrestrial antenna and makes these signals directly available over local area networks. Supporting DVB conditional access to enable decryption of pay-TV services, the Torpedo can be paired with Haivision’s Furnace end-to-end IP video system to take advantage of the Furnace’s military-grade AES encryption and Conditional Access features.

This makes it possible to deliver media to desktop players and set-top boxes anywhere without sacrificing control or content protection. Every Furnace platform also includes unlimited instances of the InStream player technology that works across all platforms and does not require any client installation.

Besides meeting DVB-S and DVB-S2 standards for SD and HD satellite transmissions, the new Torpedo adds support for DVB-T2 for terrestrial HD broadcasts in addition to DVB-T for SD. The form factor of the new Torpedo is compatible with Haivision’s Makito and Barracuda compact H.264 encoders.

The new Torpedo gateway supports up to 15 streams per input. It is available in a single-unit stand-alone configuration or as a mini-blade within Haivision’s high-density 1-U and 3-U rack-mountable chassis, which slots up to six Torpedo mini-blades in a single rack unit.