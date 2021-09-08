Haivision Joins Grass Valley Media Universe Alliance

MONTREAL—Haivision and Grass Valley have announced a qualified solution that enables high-quality, low-latency multi-camera live contribution into Grass Valley’s GV AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform) cloud production workflows.

Haivision’s Makito X4 has become a qualified solution with the GV Media Universe for synchronous multi-stream live contribution to the GV AMPP.

“With a firmly established reputation for our high-performance edge encoders, this joint solution reinforces Haivision's steadfast commitment to helping broadcast, media, and entertainment organizations unlock the power and agility of the cloud,” said Peter Maag, CMO and executive vice president of strategic partnerships at Haivision.

Integrating the Makito X4 encoder with the cloud-based GV AMPP ecosystem reduces the cost of production and enables a faster, more efficient workflow, the companies said. Contribution streams encoded with the Makito X4 can be used as live production sources are recorded for use later by any application on the AMPP platform.

The Makito X4 can encode and stream multiple synchronized camera feeds over an IP network, including the internet, to GV AMPP. With native support for the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) open-source protocol, originally developed and pioneered by Haivision, the Makito X4 streams pristine video quality to GV AMPP, even when faced with packet loss, jitter, latency, and fluctuating network bandwidth, the companies said.

“The powerful combination of Haivision technology and GV AMPP will provide broadcasters with the high performance and flexibility they need to deliver unmatched viewing quality to their audiences,” said Grass Valley CTO Sydney Lovely.