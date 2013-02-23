Haivision continues record growth

Haivision continues its strong growth momentum to $50 million in annual revenue, with a 390-percent revenue increase in its new cloud-based media delivery services. The company has been continuously profitable since 2008, and its high revenue growth has been achieved through a 45.5-percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years.

The company has seen a dramatic surge in its Internet media business in the last six months, with its streaming solutions being used for large-scale, global events such as the 2012 London Games.

In addition to new Internet media delivery services, Haivision has recently launched the Makito X series, its next-generation, high-definition H.264 encoding platform. With dual-channel HD encoding, the Makito X2 delivers twice the quality at half the bandwidth of competing encoders. The new Makito X platform, along with new technology announcements in the coming year, is expected to significantly contribute to the company's continued growth.

With more than 200 employees worldwide, Haivision also announced multiple regional office expansions to support its continued growth. The Montreal-based headquarters has doubled its office space and includes a new training facility. Haivision has also added new offices in Germany Austin, and Atlanta, which includes a state-of-the-art demonstration facility.