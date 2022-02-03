Haivision Adds SMPTE 2110 Support To Makito X4 Encoder

MONTREAL—Haivision has added SMPTE ST 2110 input support to its Makito X4 encoder, giving broadcasters more options when deploying decentralized IP workflows, the company said today.

The addition of the input enables the Makito X4 to accept a SMPTE 2110 signal directly from cameras and broadcast equipment and encode it with minimal latency into highly efficient H.264/AVC or H.265/HEVC streams with audio and ancillary data, it said.

Using the SRT protocol, the Makito X4 can connect directly to central production facilities, cloud resources or remote locations over public internet connections, the company said.

The SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards support multicast IP streaming of uncompressed video over local area networks, removing the need for SDI video cables in broadcast facilities, production trucks and OB vans. However, due to its high bandwidth requirements, SMPTE 2110 is not suitable for streaming to the cloud or to the internet. The Makito X4 bridges broadcast workflows to the internet or the cloud in real time, it said.

“Makito encoders and SRT have been the cornerstone of video workflows for broadcasters who are driving towards the economies of remote production and supporting production systems, staff and talent wherever they may be,” said Peter Maag, Haivision CMO and executive vice president of strategic partnerships.

“Now, with the Makito X4 bridging local SMPTE 2110 IP networks to SRT-based global networks, broadcasters can realize the benefits of being 100 percent IP-based," he continued.

Haivision’s Makito X4 encoder is a secure, reliable, ultra-low latency H.264/AVC and H.265/HEVC video encoder. It delivers high image quality, native SRT streaming and high-density 4K UHD and HD encoding. It is available as a standalone quad-HD/4K appliance or blade that provides up to 84 HD or 21 UHD inputs in a 4U rack module. The Makito X4 is well-suited for live broadcast contribution, remote production, enterprise video and mission-critical defense applications, the company said.

The latest version of the Makito X4 Encoder software is now available.