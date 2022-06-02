Guide to Best of Show/Best in Market Awards at 2022 NAB Show Now Available

Future US is proud to announce the immediate availability of the 2022 NAB Show Best of Show/Best in Market Guide.

This Program Guide takes you on a tour of new products introduced for TV, film, video, streaming, radio and pro AV professionals. The Best of Show Awards are for products introduced at the 2022 NAB Show in April. The Best in Market Awards offer an award platform for companies unable to exhibit at trade shows this year.

This digital guide features all the nominees and winners that participated in the Future awards program. It offers an excellent sample of new technology on the market today and allows companies to tell you in their own words why they believe a certain product is noteworthy.

Seven Future publications participated in the awards programs:

TV Tech

TVBEurope

B&C

Next TV

Radio World

Sound & Video Contractor

Mix

Manufacturers paid a fee for each entry and could enter multiple products. Winners were selected by panels of professional users and editors based on descriptions provided via the nomination form as well as on judges’ inspection at the convention.