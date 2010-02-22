Greece’s Nova TV upgrades playout facility with Miranda multiviewer and branding processor technology

Nova TV, a provider of film and sports channels in Greece, has installed Miranda Technologies’ Kaleido-X16 multiviewer and multiple Imagestore 750 channel branding processors, as part of a facility upgrade to HD playout operations. As the first digital satellite TV platform in Greece (launched in 2000), Nova’s digital satellite-delivered service is available to more than 350,000 subscribers.

The multichannel content provider completed a large central control room with the assistance of systems integrators Telmaco to monitor all 16 of its television channels, as well as six live booths for use during complex events. Each live booth comprises a mini control room set up for one channel, and a commentary booth that can be assigned to control, monitor and voice-over any television channel.

They’ve installed the compact Kaleido-X16 multiviewer, which features 16 inputs (including 3Gb/s, HD, SD, and even PAL), dual multiviewer outputs and built-in monitoring and alarm features. The goal was to create a system that would allow the entire station to be monitored during the quiet shifts by one or two operators, but allow extra operators and control facilities to be assigned to channels during complex live events.

The new facility design allows Nova TV to add more channels, and expand control and monitoring facilities according to the needs of specific programs, rather than the architecture of the equipment.

To support enhanced channel branding, Nova TV has also installed 10 of Miranda Imagestore 750 processors.